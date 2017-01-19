Derek Carr Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Raiders

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are loaded with talented young players, but the challenge will be keeping them all around before they hit free agency, especially 25-year-old quarterback Derek Carr.

McKenzie Comments on Carr's Future

Thursday, Jan. 19

General manager Reggie McKenzie assured fans that neither Carr nor defensive end Khalil Mack is going anywhere.

"Our quarterback is going to command a high dollar," McKenzie said Thursday, per Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group. "Khalil is going to command a high dollar. We'll work around it."

Carr will be a free agent following the 2017 season unless he agrees to an extension.

The signal-caller reached the Pro Bowl last season but broke out in 2016 while putting together MVP-caliber numbers.

He finished the year with 3,937 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 15 games, leading the Raiders to a 12-3 record as a starter. Bleacher Report's Garth Sundem rated Carr as the No. 1 clutch quarterback in the NFL.

Unfortunately, a fractured fibula kept him out of the playoffs and derailed the Raiders' postseason hopes.

Still, it appears the Raiders found their quarterback of the future with their 2014 second-round pick. While a new contract might not come immediately, it would be a major surprise if he doesn't get a long-term deal to stay with the team.

With Mack, who's also 25, likely to get a large extension as well, the team could be investing a lot of money in its two biggest young stars.