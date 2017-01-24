2017 NBA Draft: Midseason Big Board Update

3 of 30

No. 45: Kobi Simmons (Arizona, PG, 6'5", Freshman)

Simmons made a strong impression (20 points, six assists, five rebounds) during a win and likely heavily-scouted game against UCLA on Saturday. He's intriguing due to his 6'5" size, athleticism and shooting stroke. Returning as a sophomore to improve his floor game (averages just 2.6 assists) will be a recipe for 2018 first-round interest.

No. 44: Aaron Holiday (UCLA, PG, 6'2", Sophomore)

Holiday has given UCLA a consistent source for offense (13 points in 26.5 minutes), even though he's used in just 22.6 percent of the possessions while on the floor, per Sports-Reference.com. A lack of size and explosiveness lower his ceiling, but as lead guard next year with Lonzo Ball off to the pros, Holiday will have a good shot to produce his way into the 2018 first round.

No. 43: Chimezie Metu (USC, PF/C, 6'11", Sophomore)

Long and athletic, Metu always looked the part physically. He's now starting to play it, averaging 14.5 points during conference play. His perimeter game looks much improved, but his 12.8 percent rebounding percentage, per Sports-Reference.com, would rank as one of the lowest among draft-eligible bigs.

No. 42: Tony Bradley (North Carolina, PF/C, 6'10", Freshman)

Bradley has been quiet, but his 22.6 percent offensive rebounding percentage, per Sports-Reference.com, is still off the charts.

He'll get looks for his hands around the basket and potential to develop into a post scorer. Bradley doesn't offer much upside, though, without shooting range, shot-blocking instincts or explosiveness. Returning as a sophomore to expand his offense and strengthen his defense sounds like the obvious move for Bradley.

No. 41: Alec Peters (Valparaiso, PF, 6'9", Senior)

Peters has racked up 80 points over his last three games. He's simply too good for Verizon League competition. But will his offense work against NBA defenders? Peters isn't strong, quick or explosive. He is skilled, though, and he's developed into a versatile, high-IQ scorer.

High-level shot-making ability for a 6'9" forward should give him a chance to stick and contribute. Peters would benefit by going to an established team that allows him to play to his strengths.