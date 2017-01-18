Super Bowl 2017: Predictions, Updated Bracket Odds and Schedule Guide

The NFL's championship weekend packs a punch big enough to make a prizefighter blush.

Sunday's early game is a long-awaited rematch between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan when the former's Green Bay Packers hit the road and take on the latter's Atlanta Falcons. Not only is it a showdown between MVP contenders, it's a rematch of a Week 8, one-point game.

The late game is an anticipated encounter between Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady, as the former missed the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 7 loss against the New England Patriots. Both men happen to know a thing or two about what it takes to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

After a rather ho-hum path here, the NFL bracket has once again led to a weekend worthy of producing a pair of Super Bowl teams. Here's a look at everything to know.

NFL Playoffs: Championship Weekend

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go ATL (-4) GB 33-30 Pittsburgh at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. CBS CBSSports.com NE (-6) NE 30-27 Author's predictions, OddsShark

Latest Notes and Breakdown

The NFC side looks like it could produce the most thrilling game of the entire year.

No doubt the first meeting between the Packers and Falcons produced a contender. There, the Packers lost 33-32 on the road, with Rodgers and Ryan combining for seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

A fireworks display, really, and there hasn't been any sign this rematch will be different. Rodgers has helped the Packers score 30 or more points in six consecutive games thanks to having guys like Randall Cobb and Jared Cook on the field. Ryan has done the same in five consecutive games.

The difference between Rodgers and Ryan is simple—mobility. Rodgers extends plays with his feet and makes huge gains down the field or takes off himself. Just ask Falcons safety Ricardo Allen the challenge this presents.

"You can't replicate what he does," Allen said, according to ESPN.com's Vaugh McClure. "It's not too many people in this world that can roll right or left and not have to set their feet and can deliver passes like he does. He's deadly in everything."

Ryan does most of his damage from the pocket, as ESPN Stats & Info described: "The Packers generated pressure on only five of Ryan’s 35 dropbacks from the pocket in Week 8. Ryan was 26-of-33 (78.8 percent) from the pocket in the game, and has been the best pocket passer in the NFL this season, especially when avoiding pressure."

Back in Week 8, both quarterbacks performed well in their respective roles, and the result was a one-point affair decided with 31 seconds left in regulation as the home team pulled away. Fans can expect a similar formula Sunday—the end result unpredictable.

At first pass, the AFC side doesn't look like it will be as exciting. After all, the Patriots cruised to a 27-16 victory as mentioned. Big Ben or not, Brady didn't have any problems against the Pittsburgh defense, throwing two scores with no interceptions on a breezy 19-of-26 effort. That was on the road, too, with the rematch going down in Foxborough.

But again, the Steelers will have Big Ben on the field this time. He has helped the team to eight wins in a row, including marching into Kansas City and stealing a win in the divisional round.

For his part, though, Roethlisberger won't feed the fire when it comes to the quarterback battle, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell:

I think it's two old guys playing for a long time. I think that's where all the talk is. (Brady) deserves all the credit that he gets. It's obviously bigger than the two of us. I know he's used to it (with the whole) Peyton and Tom thing, but these are two football teams that have won championships that are going against each other.

Likewise, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't one to buy into the home-field-advantage narrative, as ESPN captured:

Bill Belichick had a 🔥 take – per usual – when asked about the importance of home crowd advantage.



(via @JeffDarlington) pic.twitter.com/sTTgn9DXjc — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2017

One can begin to see why the first glance doesn't do the AFC encounter justice.

Both matchups seem like they could swing either way, which is great for fans...and bad for bettors. The NFC line above has evened out as the week has progressed, suggesting the idea a red-hot Rodgers with more weapons on the field this time around can steal a win in Atlanta.

The line favoring the Patriots has only increased throughout the week, which makes sense given Pittsburgh's two-point escape in Kansas City while Big Ben threw no scores and an interception.

But then again, Ryan just conquered the Seattle Seahawks and is playing at home. Brady threw a pair of scores and interceptions while struggling at times against the Houston Texans.

The predictions above suggest rolling with Rodgers and Brady. The former looks too hot to bet against and the latter is at home and dissected Pittsburgh once already. It's certainly one set of possible outcomes, though fans will win no matter how it unfolds.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.