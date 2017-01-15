Patriots vs. Texans: Full Report Card Grades for New England

It was a historic night on many levels for the New England Patriots, but the most historic mark of all is that they are heading to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game and have now made 11 conference championship games in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Getting to the AFC title game was not a pretty sight, as the Patriots flirted with disaster by playing a sloppy game against the major underdogs, the Houston Texans.

Luckily, Brock Osweiler did what he does best, making crucial mistakes that set the Patriots apart and allowed them to cover the historic pregame spread of 16.5 points, per OddsShark.

The Patriots are now 15-0 when Dion Lewis plays, and they will look to add two more wins to that tally this year.

The Texans defense was a formidable opponent that tested the Patriots, but in the end, New England was too much to handle, as it won 34-16 in a game that it played poorly in.

Alas, the Patriots are moving on, and they will look to avoid a repeat of careless football.

Read on for the full grades from the Patriots' AFC Divisional Round win over the Texans.