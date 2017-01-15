NFL Playoffs 2017: Takeaways from Seahawks vs. Falcons and Texans vs. Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
This will probably make everyone angry. There will be those who will accuse me of being a Patriots homer/shill/fanboy or some equally endearing term. Others will wonder how I could say such a thing after criticizing Brady's play.
Hey, Brady didn't play especially well, at least by his standards. The Patriots also didn't run the ball all that well (98 yards) or consistently pressure Osweiler—not that you really need to.
Have I mentioned how bad he is?
It was far from New England's best effort of the season.
And yet the game was never really in question.
Most NFL teams, even the good ones, have one or two things that they do really well. Whether or not those teams win in a given week depends on how well they succeed at doing that thing.
The Patriots can change what they do on a dime. They change from game to game, depending on their opponent. Then they change again during the game, depending on how that game is progressing.
When the Patriots and Texans met back in September, with Jacoby Brissett under center, LeGarrette Blount carried the ball 24 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans took that power run game away on Saturday, but that meant leaving their cornerbacks in man coverage against wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.
Twelve catches tor 232 yards later, they were just as beat as before.
Most NFL teams, even good ones, have one or two stars. If they're going to win a playoff contest, it's because those stars had a big game.
Well, the Patriots have Brady, who as I already said didn't exactly play like a superstar Saturday. Instead it was tailback Dion Lewis who shined, scoring touchdowns on a run, a reception and a 98-yard kick return—a first in postseason history.
He didn't even play in the first meeting in Houston.
The schemes change. The personnel changes, and yet one thing remains constant in the kingdom of Darth Hoodie...
Winning.
Oh, and the Patriots lead the NFL in scoring defense and are the best team in the NFL at taking away what an opponent does best.
It isn't hard to see why so many people dislike the Patriots so intensely. It's the same reason why they are playing in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game next week—at home—in a stadium where they've never lost a game they led at the half.
They're really, really good. Annoyingly so.
Like it or not, the Patriots aren't going to play two straight bad games.
And that's bad news for the Chiefs or Steelers.