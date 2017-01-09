Young Defense Is Key to Atlanta Falcons Avoiding One-and-Done in the Playoffs

The Atlanta Falcons are the NFC South champions and the No. 2 seed in the NFC, propelled to those perches by a prolific passing game led by MVP candidate Matt Ryan.

Those achievements are nice and all, but they won't mean much if this year's Falcons team is closer to the 2010 version that got rolled by the Green Bay Packers and less like the 2012 version that beat the Seattle Seahawks on their way to the NFC Championship Game.

And while the offense has been the story of the season for the Falcons, it's their talented but inexperienced defense that will determine whether or not the Falcons move on.

It's those same Seahawks the Falcons will face Saturday in the divisional round in what could be the last game ever at the Georgia Dome after Seattle blasted the Detroit Lions 26-6 on Saturday night.

The teams met back in Week 6 in the Emerald City, with the Seahawks prevailing 26-24 in a wild affair that saw the Falcons come storming back from a 17-3 halftime deficit with three third-quarter touchdowns before coughing up the lead themselves late.

Yes, there was a highly questionable non-call late that would have put the Falcons in position to possibly kick a game-winning field goal.

But that non-call had nothing to do with Seattle peeling off nine unanswered points in the final quarter. Against a Seattle team that's more playoff-tested than anyone in the NFC bracket, the Atlanta defense simply has to play better.

A quick glance at the defensive stats doesn't inspire a lot of optimism in that regard. The Falcons rank 25th in the NFL in total defense (371.2 yards per game) and 27th in scoring defense (25.4 points per game). Both rankings are down relative to last year's team.

But those numbers don't tell the whole story. In 2015, the Falcons were dead last in the NFL with 19 sacks. They ranked 27th in the league in turnover differential. This year they've nearly doubled their sack total and rank in the NFL's top five in give-take ratio.

That increase in big plays has been keyed by a youth movement on the Atlanta defense.

First-round safety Keanu Neal has piled up 106 tackles and forced five fumbles in 2016, tops among all rookies. Second-round linebacker Deion Jones led all rookies in tackles with 108 and returned two interceptions for toouchdowns. Second-year pass-rusher Vic Beasley is the NFL's sack king in 2016 with 15.5.

Head coach Dan Quinn allowed to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his young defense hasn't been perfect. But Quinn lauded their speed, physicality and athleticism—traits Quinn's attacking 4-3 defense requires in order to be successful:

We are certainly getting closer to that. The speed, the physicality, we are certainly looking for that at all times. I’ve been especially impressed by the guys who play down by the line of scrimmage — that’s Neal, that’s Jones — the physicality and the speed that they play with. They have a real knack for the football.

If Jones and Neal have been good, then Beasley's been fantastic. After a relatively quiet rookie season the former Clemson star went bananas in Year 2 of his NFL career, leading the league in both sacks and forced fumbles.

Beasley's been such a force as a pass-rusher this season that teammate Dwight Freeney thinks he's worthy of consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, per Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated:

He’s leading in sacks. Sacks are the hardest thing to get in the National Football League on defense. Harder than interceptions. On interceptions, they don’t throw you the ball 40 times a day, so you don’t fail 40 times a game. You fail as a pass rusher 99% of the time. If you get one then you had a great day. He’s having a helluva season.

However, Beasley probably won't win the award, because like the rest of the Atlanta defense there's bad mixed in with the good. While Beasley's been phenomenal rushing the passer, he's struggled in run support, ranking 88th among edge defenders at Pro Football Focus in that regard.

Atlanta's strength on defense is also a weakness. While their youth and speed on defense has led to more than a few big plays, their inexperience has also meant an alarming number of blown assignments and missed tackles.

The combination was evident in Week 6. Atlanta allowed only 72 rushing yards, but gave up three scores on the ground. Russell Wilson didn't throw a touchdown pass and ran for fewer than 10 yards, but Wilson was still able to lead his team back for a win...

On one leg. He has both now.

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Falcons are going to need all of their quickness and a healthy portion of discipline if they're going to down the Seahawks. Jones, Neal and fellow rookie De'Vondre Campbell are going to need to play fast but disciplined football, both against the run and in coverage against the likes of tight end Jimmy Graham.

Stopping the run will be paramount. It's something the Lions had absolutely zero success doing in the wild-card round. Tailback Thomas Rawls gashed the Detroit defense early and often en route to 161 rushing yards on 27 carries.

If you let the Seahawks pile up 177 yards on the ground, you aren't going to win the game.

While it was Graham who led Seattle in receiving in their first meeting with the Falcons, it was Doug Baldwin's show against the Lions. Paul Richardson may have gotten the accolades for his circus touchdown catch, but Baldwin keyed the Seattle passing attack, reeling in 11 passes and topping 100 yards.

Letting Wilson's favorite target run wild like that is another way to ensure getting beat.

That isn't all. Wilson's ability to hurt defenses with his legs wasn't a factor against the Lions, but that doesn't mean it won't be next week. And this Wilson is a much tougher matchup than the hobbled version they saw earlier in the season.

In other words, there are any number of ways the Seahawks can hurt you, and any number of things that can go wrong for the Falcons. Beasley needs to create pressure but maintain his rush lane and keep Wilson from getting outside. Jones and Campbell are going to need to recognize plays quickly and get to the point of attack without biting on play fakes.

And Neal and an Atlanta secondary missing its best coverage corner are going to need one of their best efforts of the season.

None of this is meant to be a harbinger of impending doom. The Seahawks are a different team on the road than at home, Their last two road trips east resulted in losses in which Seattle was outscored 52-15.

And as Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner told the Associated Press (via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution), the Seahawks have matchup problems of their own against Atlanta's top-ranked offense.

"We're expecting a fight," Wagner said. "They're going to come in rested. They're going to be hungry, but we're hungry, too. We're going to come out and give 'em everything we got."

We know the Falcons will move the ball and put points on the board. They've done that all season long. The Atlanta offense has been the engine that put the team on top of its division and into the playoffs.

But the old axiom "defense wins championships" rings as true in today's high-flying NFL as it ever has. Just ask the Seahawks, who rode theirs to a win in Super Bowl XLVIII. And while the Atlanta defense may not be as good as Seattle's, its improvement as the season rolled on has been a bigger part of the Falcons' success in 2016 than many realize.

For the Falcons' season to continue, that young defense needs to grow up in a hurry. If they can pull that off—if the Atlanta defense can make a couple of big plays and get a few timely stops...

Then the Falcons could be headed somewhere they haven't been in nearly two decades.

The Falcons could be headed to the Super Bowl.

