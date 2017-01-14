Jack Del Rio Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Raiders

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Oakland Raiders and head coach Jack Del Rio are reportedly set to begin negotiations on a contract extension in the near future after the Silver and Black boss helped lead the franchise to a 12-win season for the first time since 2000.

Latest on Negotiations Between Del Rio, Raiders

Saturday, Jan. 14

According to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, the two sides will start talking about an extension "soon" after the Raiders were bounced from the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans.

Del Rio originally signed a four-year deal when he accepted the Raiders job in January 2015, per La Canfora, and he's exceeded expectations since arriving in the Bay Area.

The Raiders finished one win shy of .500 in 2015, a 7-9 finish gave them as many victories as the franchise compiled during the 2013 and 2014 campaign combined.

Oakland used that year as a springboard, and the result was a 2016 season filled with prosperity.

Although their season ended prematurely in the postseason after quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in Week 16, the Raiders looked like legitimate AFC title contenders when he was healthy.

All told, the Raiders finished the year ranked seventh in scoring offense (26.0 points per game) and sixth in total offense (373.3 yards per game).

The defense lagged behind and allowed a 26th-ranked average of 375.1 yards per game, but if that unit can progress toward the league average as the offense continues to evolve under Carr's watch, Del Rio should have the Raiders right back in the Super Bowl conversation again next season.