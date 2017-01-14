Pat McAfee Injury: Punter Announces Plans for Knee Surgery, Will Skip Pro Bowl

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announced Saturday he will undergo knee surgery and skip the upcoming Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
McAfee revealed the news on Twitter:
Guys... #ProBowlNews #NFL pic.twitter.com/syqVMhBf1v— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 14, 2017
The 29-year-old veteran is a two-time Pro Bowler and set a career high with an average of 49.3 yards per punt in 2016.
McAfee also registered a net average of 42.7 yards and had 19 punts downed inside the opposition's 20-yard line.
Per the Oakland Raiders' official website, All-Pro second-team selection Marquette King was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the AFC, which means he is in line to assume McAfee's spot.
McAfee didn't reveal the severity of his injury or a potential timetable for his return to action, although he has the entire offseason to mend, as Indianapolis failed to qualify for the playoffs.
