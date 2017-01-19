Raiders File Paperwork for Las Vegas Move: Latest Comments, Reaction

The Oakland Raiders filed relocation paperwork Thursday, signaling their intent to eventually move to Las Vegas.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak first announced the filing of the paperwork, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting there will likely be a vote in March on the move. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the news.

It was first reported by Rapoport on Jan. 14 that the Raiders would take the step toward relocation when it became evident that Oakland had no plans in place to keep the team.

The relocation will come to vote during the spring, and the Raiders need 24 or more owners to rule in favor of the move to become the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although the timeline for moving is uncertain provided it gets approved, Raiders owner Mark Davis has said he plans on continuing to play in Oakland for "a couple" more seasons while a stadium is built in Vegas, per Rapoport.

Getting a new stadium built is perhaps the biggest key to completing the deal, but the Raiders have been working closely with Las Vegas Sands Corporation CEO Sheldon Adelson on that front.

Adelson's spokesman recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Elliott Almond of the Mercury News) that the complex process of getting a stadium plan together was in progress: "It's a complicated negotiation and there are a lot of different details involved that we need to resolve. It's really a matter of coming up with something that works for the family, the Raiders and the NFL. Talks are ongoing."

Despite the hurdles that still exist, ESPN's Adam Schefter expressed his belief that the Raiders' moving to Las Vegas is a foregone conclusion, according to Mike & Mike:

Golic: "Will the Raiders end of in Vegas?"



Schefty: "It's not a matter of it, but a matter of when." pic.twitter.com/EkfLoBVIkg — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) January 12, 2017

If the NFL owners vote yes on relocation, the Raiders will become the third team to move in the past year, as the Rams went from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016 and the Chargers joined the Rams in L.A. from San Diego this year.

Per Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM in Denver, some Raiders players are already looking forward to the prospect of playing in Vegas:

Talked to a couple #Raiders players excited about the prospect of moving to Vegas.



"Nevada has no state income tax, Cali at about 14%" — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 12, 2017

Assuming the move occurs, the Raiders will become the second major professional sports franchise in Las Vegas, as the Vegas Golden Knights will begin play as an NHL expansion team in 2017-18.

The Raiders have a lengthy relocation history already, as they went from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 before moving back to Oakland for the 1995 season.

Nothing is official until the league vote happens, but with seemingly no plans in place to keep the team in Oakland, a third move appears to be on the horizon.

