Chargers DC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

As the Los Angeles Chargers start to build their coaching staff for next season, they are opening up talks for their defensive coordinator position.

Continue for updates.

Gus Bradley Atop Chargers' Wish List

Friday, Jan. 13

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley is the Chargers' "top choice" and will interview to be their next defensive coordinator.

The Chargers took care of their first order of business by hiring Anthony Lynn as their next head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Lynn was the Buffalo Bills' interim head coach in the regular-season finale after Rex Ryan was fired.

Bradley's four-year stint with the Jaguars was a disaster. He posted a 14-48 record before he was fired with two games left in the 2016 season, leading to an uncomfortable flight home from Houston for the team.

In addition to the Chargers' interest, Bradley has also interviewed for Washington's vacant defensive coordinator job.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Bradley is at the top of Washington's list for the job.

Despite Bradley's struggles as a head coach, he previously served as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2009-12 and played a role in building the Legion of Boom unit that led the NFL in fewest points allowed during the 2012 season.

Washington general manager Scot McCloughan worked with the Seahawks from 2010-13, so he knows Bradley well.

The Chargers do have good young talent on defense to build around, starting with defensive end Joey Bosa and cornerback Casey Hayward. It's an intriguing unit on paper for Bradley to work with if he gets the job.