Bill Musgrave Hired as Broncos QB Coach: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

Bill Musgrave directed one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2016 and caught the eye of the Denver Broncos.

Denver announced on Friday that Musgrave will join head coach Vance Joseph's staff with the Broncos as the quarterbacks coach:

This comes shortly after the team announced that former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Mike McCoy would take over as Denver offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com originally reported that Musgrave would not return to the Oakland Raiders in his offensive coordinator position following the end of his two-year contract. Rapoport noted quarterbacks coach Todd Downing would take Musgrave's spot, which allowed the latter to hit the open market.

It didn't take long for Musgrave to generate interest.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Broncos quickly set up an interview with Musgrave as a potential offensive coordinator before ultimately hiring him. Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.com noted there was a history in place since Musgrave served as the backup quarterback to Broncos general manager John Elway in the 1990s.

The team needs an offensive turnaround after failing to make the playoffs in the season after its Super Bowl title. Denver was an abysmal 27th in the league in total yards and 22nd in points in 2016. It was 21st in passing yards with the inexperienced Trevor Siemian under center and 27th in rushing yards.

It can look to Musgrave's Oakland offense for a blueprint regarding the quarterback situation.

The Raiders finished sixth in the NFL in total yards and seventh in scoring in 2016 under his watch and ended the campaign with an impressive 12-4 record. They also reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

Musgrave helped develop Derek Carr into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Carr made two Pro Bowls in Musgrave's two seasons with the team and finished the 2015 campaign with 3,987 passing yards and 32 touchdown throws. He posted similar numbers in 2016 with 3,937 passing yards and 28 touchdown throws and notably decreased his interceptions from 13 to six.

What's more, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree each topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2016.

If Musgrave can do with Siemian what he did with Carr, the Broncos offense can take a similar approach with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders playing the roles of Cooper and Crabtree. Siemian threw for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2016 but also had 10 interceptions.

Despite Musgrave's explosive offense, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports) said Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio "publicly criticized Musgrave's play-calling at times" and questioned why the team didn't stick to the rushing attack in late division losses to the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

While that may have contributed to his departure from the Raiders and his arrival as a quarterbacks coach, Musgrave is just 49 years old and coming off an impressive showing. The Broncos need a quick turnaround at quarterback to capitalize on a competitive window with a strong defense and will likely challenge for the playoffs again if Musgrave can replicate his offensive success in Oakland.