Browns Fire 5 Assistant Coaches: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

The Cleveland Browns announced five changes to their coaching staff Tuesday.

Defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi, inside linebackers coach Johnny Holland, offensive line coach Hal Hunter, assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews and outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik were all dismissed from their posts.

The Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich reported the Browns were expected to keep the remainder of their staff.

Following Cleveland's 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 1, team owner Jimmy Haslam said he didn't plan on making sweeping changes to the staff, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

"Could not be more pleased with the job [head coach Hue Jackson] and the staff are doing," Haslam said. "You wouldn't think this was a 1-14 team with the way this team was out there battling [today]. Really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group. I think we have the right people in place."

Haslam also said he didn't want to continue burning through coaches after firing three head coaches since taking control of the team in 2012, per Ulrich: "We've learned from our previous mistakes, and I think it is important to have continuity. But I think until you get the right people in place, you've got to keep making moves. ... I feel very strongly we've got the right group together, and I think they're working exceptionally well together."

The Browns did, however, make one significant change to their staff in addition to getting rid of the five assistants: They fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and hired Gregg Williams.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora thought Tuesday's moves ran counter to Haslam's previous comments:

Browns announce 5 more coaches gone. Will end up having more turnover than some teams that changed head coaches. But, hey, continuity! — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 10, 2017

And the Browns wonder why so many employees went away scoffing at their super secret staff meeting in Nov w/owners saying no big changes — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 10, 2017

Cleveland will also have to replace Pep Hamilton, who served as the associate head coach/offense. Hamilton left to become the Michigan Wolverines' assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

While Haslam said all the right things about continuity, the team's actions have sent a different message, especially considering Cioffi, Holland, Hunter, Matthews and Slowik were all in their first year with the Browns.

It's natural for an owner to want to make changes after a team finishes 1-15, but Cleveland's constant coaching turnover has likely played a role in its inability to turn its fortunes around.