Gregg Williams Named Browns DC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Longtime defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has agreed to join the Cleveland Browns and lead their defense, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Saturday.



Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal confirmed La Canfora's report, adding that Cleveland fired former defensive coordinator Ray Horton.

The 58-year-old Williams has been a coach at the NFL level since 1990, missing just one year while working with six different franchises.

Most recently, he led a Los Angeles Rams defense that ranked 23rd in the league while allowing 32 passing touchdowns, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

It was a difficult first season in Los Angeles for the Rams, who fired head coach Jeff Fisher after 13 games on their way to a 4-12 record. The move irked Williams, per ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez:

Rams DC Gregg Williams was in no mood to talk about Jeff Fisher's firing. "You can't print what I would say." pic.twitter.com/IKXG7z97O8 — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 22, 2016

The change could have been a big reason why Williams decided to join the Browns, a move that was rumored as early as Friday, per Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Now he will be tasked with trying to turn around a defense that was one of the worst in football in 2016:

Cleveland Browns 2016 Defensive Stats Stat Amount NFL Rank Points Allowed 452 30th Total Yards Allowed 6,279 31st Turnovers Forced 13 30th 1st Downs Allowed 364 31st Passing Touchdowns Allowed 36 32nd Pro-Football-Reference.com

Williams began his career as a defensive quality-control coach with the Houston Oilers, working his way up the ranks to defensive coordinator in 1997 when the franchise moved to Tennessee with Fisher at the helm.

After four years, he took over as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills but found little success with a 17-31 record in three seasons.

Stints with the Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars preceded his arrival in New Orleans in 2009. He helped the Saints win their first Super Bowl in franchise history that year, but he lasted only two more seasons in New Orleans.

That was because of the Bountygate scandal, which led to a one-year suspension and his departure from the team after he paid his defensive players to injure opposing players. Following his suspension, he went back to the Titans as a special assistant before joining the Rams in 2014.

With a bevy of experience under his belt, Williams could be facing one of his toughest tests as he tries to help turn around one of the league's most hapless franchises.