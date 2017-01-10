Jerry Reese Comments on Eli Manning's Future as Giants' Starting QB

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese said Monday the organization is ready to begin looking for quarterback Eli Manning's successor.

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Reese cited Manning's age: "We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who is the next quarterback, and who is in line. So we will look into that as we move into the offseason."

The G-Men fell to the Green Bay Packers 38-13 on Wild Card Weekend, with Manning going 23-of-44 for 299 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He took a step back statistically this season (4,027 yards, 26 TDs, 16 INTs versus 4,436 yards, 35 TDs, 14 INTs in 2015).

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP, leads all active players with 199 consecutive regular-season starts, 98 shy of Brett Favre's record.

New York has no contingency plan in place since backups Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson are set to hit free agency. Manning has three more years left on his deal.

Of course, the team may turn to the 2017 draft, which features Mitch Trubisky, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer as likely first-round picks. The Giants pick 23rd and might have to move up if they are targeting any of those players.

But as the Dallas Cowboys proved in 2016 with fourth-round pick Dak Prescott, there's often QB talent in the later rounds.

There are also free agents available (Kirk Cousins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum) and possible trade targets to consider (Tony Romo, Tyrod Taylor, Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo, Philip Rivers).

