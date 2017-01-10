Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree 3rd Pair of Raiders with 1,000 Receiving Yards

Oakland Raiders wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree each finished the season with over 1,000 yards receiving in 2016, becoming just the third duo of receivers in franchise history to reach the mark in the same season, per NFL Communications.

The last pair of Raiders receivers to accomplish the feat was Jerry Rice and Tim Brown, both of whom exceeded the total in 2001. The only other two receivers in Raiders history to pass 1,000 yards in the same season were Fred Biletnikoff and Warren Wells back in 1968, when the team was still playing in the AFL, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Cooper led the way for the Raiders this season, totaling 1,153 receiving yards, while Crabtree squeaked by the 1,000-yard mark and finished the campaign with 1,003. However, Crabtree led the team in receptions (89), targets (145) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

The two heavily assisted in third-year quarterback Derek Carr's impressive season under center. He nearly reached 4,000 yards passing before suffering a broken fibula in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts. Had Carr remained healthy, the Raiders may have had better luck than suffering a 27-14 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in their first postseason appearance since 2002.

While the 2016 season may not have closed out as planned, the Raiders possess a wealth of young stars on their roster that should make them competitive for seasons to come.