NFL Wild Card Sunday: Takeaways from Miami vs. Pittsburgh and NY vs. Green Bay

Wild Card Weekend is complete.
One day after the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks won at home in convincing fashion, four more teams took to frigid playing fields Sunday to determine the final two participants in the divisional round.
It may have been cold in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers came out smoking-hot in their 30-12 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins. Whether it was a Pittsburgh offense that racked up over 200 yards in the first quarter alone or a defense that forced three turnovers, the Steelers rolled to an emphatic win in a weekend filled with them.
The final game of Wild Card Weekend followed the blowout theme. Both the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants were cold offensively early in their game at Lambeau Field. But while the Giants stayed mired in that deep freeze, the Packers got hot through the air in a 38-13 rout.
Now that we know who's playing next week and where, let's take a look back at what we learned from Sunday's wild-card showdowns.