NFL Wild Card Sunday: Takeaways from Miami vs. Pittsburgh and NY vs. Green Bay

Given the injuries that have beset the Pittsburgh Steelers late in recent seasons, it was hardly a surprise when head coach Mike Tomlin rested his three-headed monster of offensive stars in Week 17.

However, it was fair to wonder if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tailback Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown would come out of the gate a bit slow after taking last week off.

That question was answered with a resounding "no" in the first quarter of Sunday's beatdown.

The Steelers' first two drives ended with long scoring strikes to Brown of 50, then 62 yards. The third featured a 25-yard scamper from Bell that set up a one-yard score.

Three drives of 80 yards or more. Three touchdowns. And a 20-3 lead that ended this one early.

Roethlisberger had a relatively quiet day, completing only 13 passes for fewer than 200 yards. Five of those completions went to Brown, who finished the day with 124 receiving yards and that pair of touchdowns.

Bell had an even bigger day, setting a franchise record for rushing yards in a postseason game with 167 on 29 carries. Like Brown, Bell found the end zone twice.

Brown told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the trio of superstars used its time away last week to get together and sharpen its skills in anticipation of its first playoff run together.

"To be on the same page with Ben, go over signals and go over playcalls and scheme situationally on routes," Brown said.

The Steelers certainly looked sharp on offense early in Sunday's win.

In fact, they cut Miami to pieces.