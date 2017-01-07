Bill O'Brien: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on HC's Future with Texans

The fate of Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien remains up in the air as the team prepares to face the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the NFL playoffs Saturday.

Texans May Move On From O'Brien

Saturday, Jan. 7

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported there's a "real chance" O'Brien ends up coaching elsewhere next season either through trade or a mutual exit from Houston. Several teams seeking a new coach are reportedly waiting to see how the situation plays out while they conduct their search.

It's unclear if a victory over the injury-riddled Raiders would be enough to save O'Brien's job with the Texans, according to Rapoport. He noted it's possible the front office decides "three years is enough." If it does, the former Penn State head coach would become "among the most coveted" available options.

The 47-year-old Massachusetts native has accumulated a 27-21 record with three straight 9-7 seasons since taking over in Houston. It's the second consecutive year the team won the AFC South, but last year's playoff run ended immediately with a 30-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He rose to prominence during his time as a New England Patriots offensive assistant from 2007 through 2011. He'd previously worked at the collegiate level with Brown, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Duke, mostly with a focus on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite that background, Houston's offense has struggled under his guidance, ranking in the bottom half of the league in yards all three years. That includes a 29th-place finish this season due to the struggles of new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

In December, O'Brien lamented the team's lackluster production in the red zone and admitted coaching was part of the issue, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN:

Those are very difficult play-calls. We've had a lot of those lately and we have to figure out how to stop that. What do we do better? Can we run it better? Can we throw it quickly better? Can we do something a little bit different to get us down to the goal line so we can put our goal-line offense in and try to score? So we're working hard on that right now and we're going to continue to work on it and try to get it improved.

He added: "We've got to just do a better job of coaching it and get our players to execute it better."

While the offense has failed to find any semblance of a rhythm, the defense has thrived. After ranking 16th in yards allowed in O'Brien's first season, it's moved into the top five the past two years. The unit led the NFL by giving up just 301.3 yards per game in 2016.

All told, if the Texans and O'Brien eventually decide to go their separate ways this offseason it will have more to do with the quarterback problems than coaching failures. Winning 27 games over three years with the likes of Osweiler, Brian Hoyer and Ryan Fitzpatrick is an accomplishment.

He likely wouldn't have much trouble finding a new home with six teams already looking for new coaches as part of the NFL's annual offseason carousel.