LeBron James Says Cavaliers Need Another PG

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James reiterated his desire for the front office to acquire another point guard as the team builds its roster for the postseason.

Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal passed along comments Friday from the four-time NBA MVP, who made it clear he believes it's crucial to add someone else capable of running the offense. He likened the situation to that of injured Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:

We still got a couple more things we need to do. We got to get a point guard. It's my last time saying it. We need a point guard. I think that's the next step. You look at our league, most teams have three point guards. We only have two with [Kyrie Irving] and our rook in Kay [Felder]. I think just having that security blanket. Every NFL team has three quarterbacks. Having that security blanket in case of a Carr [situation]. We'll see what happens, but, we're happy with our team right now.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported Friday the Cavaliers were in "deep discussions" with the Atlanta Hawks concerning a potential trade for Kyle Korver. While he would add more shooting depth, he's a wing asset, not a point guard.

Finding another PG isn't a new issue. It's been a glaring hole in the roster since the start of the regular season, which explains James' reason for stating: "It's my last time saying it. We need a point guard."

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged the weakness in December, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. He explained his conversations with general manager David Griffin focused on finding the right fit rather than trying to hastily add anybody, though.

"I told Griff to take his time," Lue said. "We are 20-6 and we're playing good. We're a good team. And we don't want to settle for just any point guard, we want to make sure that we have the right piece that we bring in here that could help us win a championship. That's our goal."

The Cavaliers have kept rolling right along since he made those comments. They are 26-8 with an 8-2 mark over their past 10 games. They hold a 2.5-game advantage over the Toronto Raptors for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

James doesn't need to worry. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Griffin allows the reigning champions to enter the playoffs with Felder, who's averaging just 11.9 minutes per contest this season, serving as the chief backup to Irving.

That said, Cleveland will likely need to wait until closer to the Feb. 23 trade deadline for more teams to make their decisions about buying or selling to get a better glimpse at which point guards are available.