Redskins DC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Following the dismissal of Joe Barry, the Washington Redskins reportedly have their sights set high when it comes to their next defensive coordinator.

Redskins Reportedly Targeting Gus Bradley

Friday, Jan. 6

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Washington has interest in pursuing former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley for the position:

Early buzz: Gus Bradley is atop Redskins' list of defensive coordinator candidates. GM Scot McCloughan knows him well from their time in SEA — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2017

Per ESPN.com's John Keim, the Redskins fired Barry on Thursday after two years on the job.

Washington ranked 28th in yardage allowed and 19th in points allowed in 2016, as it missed the playoffs due to a Week 17 loss to the New York Giants.

Although Bradley flamed out as a head coach, going just 14-48 in parts of four seasons with the Jags, Jacksonville did boast the NFL's No. 6 defense in terms of yardage allowed this season.

Bradley served as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2009 through 2012 and was key in their development into an elite defensive unit.

One potential stumbling block in the Redskins landing Bradley is a recent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn is looking to hire Bradley as his defensive coordinator should he land a permanent head-coaching position.

Defense has been Washington's Achilles' heel over the past couple of seasons, as the offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins has largely been tasked with carrying the team.

The Redskins have some big-time talent on that side of the ball in the form of cornerback Josh Norman and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, and a defensive mind like Bradley may be precisely what they need in order to take the defense to the next level.

