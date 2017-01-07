Raiders vs. Texans: Complete Wild Card Gameday Preview

A month ago, this matchup might have made this game the best of the weekend. One of the NFL's most potent offenses against one of the NFL's stoutest defenses. Strength meets strength.

That was before first Derek Carr and then Matt McGloin got hurt, and before the Raiders looked absolutely toothless a week ago while getting blown out by the Denver Broncos.

As Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported, Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio saw some reasons for optimism in regards to Cook during that game against the Broncos.

“He went into a very difficult set of circumstances and I thought he handled himself extremely well,” Del Rio said. “I thought the poise was there. The moment didn’t look too big for him. He did a real nice job leading the team down and moving the ball. … [His demeanor in the huddle] goes a long way. It certainly does. All of the reports of how he handled himself, what he did on very little preparation last week was impressive.”

Having a rookie making the first start of his career in the playoffs would seem to place additional impetus on the Oakland run game to get things rolling Saturday—whether it's to open up the play-action game or keep their young signal-caller out of third-and-long situations.

Still, Oakland tailback Jalen Richard insisted to Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com that the team's backfield triumvirate (Richard, Latavius Murray and DeAndre Washington) don't feel they have to carry the offense in the Wild Card Round.

“There’s been pressure on us all year,” Jalen Richard said. “That’s how we keep our offense balanced, being able to run the ball, and keep people guessing where they can’t just sit and want to drop back everybody, they have to come down and protect the ball. We had a little added pressure on us when DC went down. Obviously, everybody last game knew that we were going to try to run the ball, and we just couldn’t, and Denver knew we wanted to run the ball, and they had a good game plan, and we just really couldn’t connect on the passes to free up some running lanes.”

Richard just hit on Oakland's biggest problem this week. While Denver possesses the NFL's stingiest pass defense, their run defense was among the NFL's worst in 2016.

Oakland ran for 57 yards in that game.

If the Raiders experience similar difficulties running the ball against Houston's 12th-ranked run defense and put Cook in third-and-long all day, Oakland's going to be in trouble.

Houston's pass defense ranked just behind Denver.

Advantage: Texans

