Raiders vs. Texans: Complete Wild Card Gameday Preview

At this point, it's fair to assume the Texans have been wondering about the return policy on free agent quarterbacks.
The $37 million (guaranteed) Brock Osweiler experiment has been an unmitigated disaster. Osweiler has been arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL in 2016, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns while failing to hit either 3,000 passing yards or a passer rating of 75.
In fact, according to the rankers at Pro Football Focus, there is no argument. Among 36 qualifying quarterbacks in 2016, Osweiler ranks dead last.
Despite benching Osweiler less than a month ago in favor of Tom Savage, Houston head coach Bill O'Brien told Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle that he's confident Osweiler can lead the team to victory.
"Brock did some really good things Sunday with his teammates and almost brought us all the way back," O'Brien said. "I thought that he did a nice job. We have a lot of confidence in him that he's going to go out there and play well on Saturday. We're moving forward and getting ready for the Raiders."
There is some good news for the Texans offensively, however. As ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported, 1,000-yard tailback Lamar Miller, who missed the last two games, will make his return against Oakland.
Miller blamed his absence on the rigors of a 16-game season and a career-high 268 carries, but he told Barshop he feels good and is ready for a big workload Saturday.
"Right now, I feel good," Miller said. "I feel like it's Week 1. I've been doing a lot of treatment, getting massages, doing the little things to prepare myself for this upcoming week. The workload was new to me, but I think overall I did a great job at just taking care of my body. It was just the little things that got to me, but I feel good right now."
Miller's effectiveness will be a key against an Oakland run defense he topped 100 yards against in Week 11. Oakland ranked 20th or worse in every major defensive category in 2016. If the Texans can get Miller going they should be able to dictate the tempo of the game and keep Osweiler in plus-yardage situations on third down.
That's not enough for me to give Houston's 29th-ranked offense an edge here, but neither Khalil Mack nor the Oakland defense have played especially well as a unit this season or last week at Denver, when the Broncos lit them up for 143 yards on the ground.
If that unit plays similarly against the Texans, Oakland's finished.
Advantage: Push