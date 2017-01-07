Raiders vs. Texans: Complete Wild Card Gameday Preview

On Saturday afternoon, the 2017 NFL playoffs get underway when the Oakland Raiders travel to Houston to face the Texans.

For the Raiders, it's their first playoff appearance since getting throttled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. For the Texans, it's a second straight trip to the postseason and second consecutive AFC South championship.

The hype surrounding this game has been dominated by the two teams' issues under center, but there are plenty of other subplots too.

It's a contest that features two of the NFL's finest young wide receivers in Houston's DeAndre Hopkins and Oakland's Amari Cooper. Houston has the NFL's best defense in terms of yards allowed, and Oakland's Khalil Mack arguably has the NFL's best defender. And that No. 1 defense is squaring off against an Oakland offense that was ranked inside the top five much of the season.

Of course, there's a valid reason why they no longer are, and that's just one of the many subjects we'll hit on with this preview of the first postseason game of 2017.

