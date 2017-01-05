Overshadowed by Russell Westbrook's Brilliance, Steven Adams Has Emerged for OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell short against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, 123-112. Once again, Russell Westbrook packed the stat sheet with 33 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.

It’s a season-long phenomenon that tends to overshadow the efforts of his teammates on a nightly basis, especially center Steven Adams.

Westbrook has understandably attracted most of the attention for his gaudy numbers this season. But while he’s continued his statistical onslaught on the league, Steven Adams has quietly established himself as the team’s next most important player.

Adams scored 18 points and collected 12 rebounds against the Hornets. This came on the heels of a 20-point, eight rebound performance in Milwaukee. He’s posted four 20-plus point games this season.

He didn’t have a single one prior to this season.

Steven Adams starting to play like many thought he would at the beginning of the year. He's started two straight games 8-8 from the field. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 5, 2017

The evolution of Adams as a player is as drastic as changes to his physical appearance.

He entered the NBA as a baby-faced backup whose primary task was to play defense and play it hard. Now in his fourth season, Adams resembles a lost Geico caveman who has developed into a fully functional offensive player as well as the Thunder’s defensive captain.

An early-season hand injury limited Adams’ effectiveness, hampering his ability to catch and handle the ball, leading to turnovers and missed easy shots. As is his nature, Adams downplayed the severity of the injury at the time.

"I don’t know if Steven’s hand is a problem or not," head coach Billy Donovan said in mid-November. "If it is, he would never say that to me."

The Thunder big man has looked much better lately, averaging 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in his last 15 contests. Adams has made 65.2 percent of his shots over that span as well, up from 55 percent in his first 22 games.

The New Zealand native entered the league as a proverbial bull in a china shop. He gained quick fame as the source of repeated retaliation due to his physical play. Over time, Adams has developed some finesse offensively. His repertoire now includes fluid moves in the post and a “push shot” that is something of a "Kiwi Skyhook".

Most importantly, there's the ever-budding chemistry with Westbrook. Entering Wednesday night, Oklahoma City leads the NBA in total points in the paint—the Thunder duo accounts for 41.6 percent of those points. Their two-man pick-and-roll game remains as effective as ever.

Of Westbrook’s 10.5 assists per game, 2.5 of those result in scores for Adams.

At the other end, Oklahoma City’s defense is 7.5 points per 100 possessions worse when Adams is off the floor, per Basketball Reference. At 7’0” and 255 pounds, he has become incredibly versatile in a league that places a lot of value in the ability to switch defensively.

Steven Adams' defensive versatility is pretty underrated. Bucks are small with Parker at the 4, and OKC is comfortable with Adams on him. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 3, 2017

Steven Adams does not get enough credit. I need to look at the list, but he’s gotta be top 10 center in the league at least — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 5, 2017

Beyond basic box score statistics, Adams stacks up favorably versus centers who were named to All-NBA teams last season.

Adams continues to thrive in doing the dirty jobs that make teams successful, leading the team with 3.6 contested rebounds per game—a stat that measures when players fight for rebounds. He also leads the Thunder in other blue-collar stats such as contested shots, recovered loose balls and screen assists, which are collected when a teammate scores as a result of a set screen.

The Kiwi signed a four-year extension with the Thunder worth $100 million on October 31. The deal might seem outlandish to those who haven’t fully adjusted to the NBA’s new economy.

Yet if Adams’ growth curve continues to trend upward, he will swiftly become one the NBA’s bargain deals.

It’s possible that Adams, who won’t turn 24 until July, could have commanded more on the open market. Had he entered restricted free agency, another team could have offered nearly $111 million over four years. A max contract to remain in Oklahoma City could have been worth over $115 million.

Instead, the Thunder locked in its rising big man at a discount of over $3 million per season.

The Thunder need every little break it can get as it retools around Westbrook. Dodging the luxury tax for a season or two will delay the dreaded “Repeater Tax” that drastically increases tax rates for high-spending teams. Oklahoma City needs as much flexibility as it can get during this transition.

Adams' continued improvement will make his contract look even better on and in the books.

