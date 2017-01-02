Broncos Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a head coaching search after Gary Kubiak officially resigned Monday due to health reasons, per the NFL on ESPN.

Shanahan Headlining Early List of Candidates

The Broncos aren't wasting any time looking for his replacement, as they requested permission to interview Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

ESPN's Ed Werder wrote that Broncos executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway has "three or four potential head coaching prospects who would excite him." None of them are current Broncos assistants, though.

Shanahan has never held the rank of head coach at the NFL level, but he has been an offensive coordinator for the past nine years with the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins before joining the Falcons in 2015.

This season saw him lead one of the league's best offenses. Under Shanahan's watch, quarterback Matt Ryan developed into an MVP candidate as the Falcons nabbed the No. 2 seed in the NFC with an 11-5 record:

Atlanta Falcons Offensive Statistics: 2016 Stat Amount NFL Rank Passing Yards 4,725 3rd Rushing Yards 1,928 5th Total Yards 6,653 2nd Yards Per Offensive Play 6.7 1st Points Scored 540 1st Turnovers 11 T-1st Pro-Football-Reference.com

It's become apparent even to his players that Shanahan has the intangibles to be a head coach, even if it isn't with the Falcons.

Julio Jones told Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post that Shanahan "definitely could be a head coach," while center Alex Mack said "he’d have success at any level he chooses. That said, I hope he stays."

Shanahan comes from a family of coaches, as his father Mike was the head coach of the Broncos from 1995 to 2008 and won two Super Bowls before taking over the Redskins from 2010 to 2013. During his stint in Washington, Kyle was his dad's offensive coordinator, but they could muster only one winning season together.

With a name that brought the Broncos their first Super Bowl titles, Shanahan could be the offensive mind to pair with a stout Denver defense and bring the team back to the forefront of the championship conversation next year.