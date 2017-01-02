WWE Superstar Power Rankings Ahead of First Raw in 2017

The three men who fought for the WWE title on SmackDown.

It's a brand-new year, and that means it's Royal Rumble season. As the first pay-per-view of the year, the Rumble will set the tone for the rest of 2017.

This is usually one of the most anticipated events because the winner of the annual Battle Royal will challenge the WWE or universal champion at WrestleMania.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have already been announced for the Rumble match, and John Cena will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Other than those details, we know little about the PPV.

The last week of 2016 featured some great action. Raw crammed in as many matches and segments as possible, SmackDown went for the less-is-more approach with three entertaining bouts and 205 Live was the usual hour of fast-paced wrestling we have come to expect.

Between all three shows, four different titles were defended. By the end of the week, only one championship changed hands. Let's take a look at who topped the first WWE Superstar Power Rankings of 2017.