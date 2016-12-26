AJ Styles, The Miz and WWE's MVPs of 2016

AJ Styles was WWE's premier attraction in 2016, with the dynamo leaping, punching and boasting his way to the top spot in Vince McMahon's circus.

After years of thriving elsewhere, from TNA to New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Phenomenal One finally had an opportunity to shine on the WWE stage. And boy, did he shine.

Styles electrified the WWE product in and out of the ring, against everyone from Roman Reigns to James Ellsworth. He upped his game when called upon, becoming the best big-match performer on the roster in just his first year.

A renaissance from Chris Jericho, a revolutionary year from Charlotte Flair and a motley collection of moments for Dean Ambrose led to those Superstars making their own cases to be named the MVP of the squared circle.

Who had the most notable year? Who most delivered as a wrestler and an orator?

The Superstars were stacked up against each other here based on the masterpieces they produced on the mat, how many of their promos left an impression on the WWE fanbase and whose character and charisma most made for must-see TV.

Being a part of great rivalries and starring in memorable stories affected the rankings as well. Prolificity counted too. John Cena, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar fell off the list thanks to limited appearances.

Let's dive into the discussion of which Superstar earned the right to be called WWE's MVP in 2016.