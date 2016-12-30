WWE 2016 Year in Review: Power Ranking B/R's Consensus Top 16 Stars of the Year

Out of the 12 writers who participated in these rankings, 11 ranked Styles at No. 1. That is how good The Phenomenal One was in 2016.

Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble, and in less than 12 months, he defeated some of the top Superstars in the company and won the WWE Championship. Only a handful of Superstars have ever won the title in their first years with WWE, so he is part of an exclusive club.

GM: I likely would have called you crazy at this time one year ago had you told me Styles would not only be in WWE, but also reigning as WWE champion going into the new year. Even prior to the birth of the brand split, he was flourishing in matches with Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns and John Cena and having memorable matches with each of them. Without him, who knows what the WWE landscape would have looked like this year.

EB: The Phenomenal One made a monumental debut in the Royal Rumble match, got the best of Jericho in a memorable first feud and delivered a Match of the Year candidate with Reigns at Extreme Rules. That was hardly the best of his 2016. A clean victory over Cena at SummerSlam and a WWE Championship victory at Backlash capped the most outstanding first year any Superstar has had under Vince McMahon's rule since Brock Lesnar in 2002.

KB: This may have been the single greatest debut year in WWE history. Within a few months, Styles was performing at a level higher than anyone else in the ring, putting on Match of the Year contenders against Reigns, Cena and Dean Ambrose. Turning heel helped him get comfortable cutting main event-level promos. He made many wrestlers look better than they have with anyone else.

TC: Styles is the best WWE has. He's morphed from being the greatest wrestler in the world to being the greatest Superstar in the world. He's combined all of his skills with the pizzazz of WWE. He not only made it work; he also made it look easy.

AB: Ever since his debut at the Royal Rumble, 2016 has been the year of Styles. The Phenomenal One stunned fans when he turned up in WWE back in January, and since then, he's been on a tear. He beat Cena cleanly at SummerSlam, and if anyone has benefited from the brand split, it's been Styles. He's SmackDown's biggest star at a time when the blue brand is the go-to show on WWE TV, and if this year is anything to go by, Styles will be a force to be reckoned with once again in 2017.

JM: Everything Styles touched in 2016 turned to gold. Since his music hit at the Royal Rumble in January, no Superstar has captivated in and out of the ring like Styles. The brand split midway through the year enhanced his stock, and it's only going up.

RD: Styles stormed into WWE and took over in a matter of months. He was the best in-ring performer all year. And he provided a jolt of energy and air of freshness to the product.

AM: The Phenomenal One has had an amazing year, starting things off with his debut at the Royal Rumble and continuing to build on that buzz like a snowball gaining mass. He's had great feuds with essentially everybody he's paired up with, successfully proved himself as both a heel and babyface, grown accustomed to the WWE system almost immediately and hasn't run into any problems along the way. To cap it all off, he's the current WWE champion, which is truly deserved. Styles helped break the barrier down to allow for the influx of indy talent that soon followed en masse, and 2017 will likely be even better for him.

AK: Styles had a handful of Match of the Year candidates and elusive victories. His memorable surprise moment at the Royal Rumble would have been the peak for most wrestlers, but for him, it was only the beginning.

Who were your top 16 Superstars of 2016?