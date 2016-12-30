WWE 2016 Year in Review: Power Ranking B/R's Consensus Top 16 Stars of the Year

If you have been watching wrestling for as long as most of the writers here at Bleacher Report, you know 2016 was a big year for WWE.

Just think about all the major events the company crammed into a 12-month period. We saw the return of the brand split and the creation of the Universal and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to even things out between brands.

The horrible Divas title was ditched in favor of two new Women's Championships for Raw and SmackDown. WWE also brought back the cruiserweight title at the end of an incredible tournament, and plans have been announced for a United Kingdom Championship and tournament in January.

Goldberg returned to a WWE ring for the first time since WrestleMania XX, numerous NXT Superstars were called up to the main roster, Shane McMahon came home and AJ Styles made his long-awaited debut. It was a year filled with triumph for some, heartbreak for others and plenty of surprises.

Daniel Bryan being forced to retire was a punch to the gut of the entire wrestling world, but his loss was countered by the acquisitions of talents such as Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Austin Aries and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Picking the top 16 Superstars of the year was a struggle for many of the writers who participated in the rankings because so many people exceeded expectations.

Before we get to the top 16 Superstars of 2016, let's take a look at the panel of experts who voted and how the rankings work.

