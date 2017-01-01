Mike McCoy: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Chargers HC's Future

The San Diego Chargers, potentially staring at a top-five pick for the second straight season, are reportedly ready to part ways with head coach Mike McCoy.

Continue for updates.

McCoy Out in San Diego?

Sunday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news (h/t ESPN's NFL Twitter feed). Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had recommended keeping McCoy to ownership.

The 44-year-old is 27-36 in four seasons with the Chargers. After consecutive 9-7 seasons to begin his tenure, McCoy has gone a combined 9-22 over the last two years. The Chargers are 5-10 heading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m worried about the game,” McCoy told reporters Friday. “It’s about this team beating Kansas City. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. Everything else will take care of itself. That’s the honest truth.”

Perhaps more concerning than the Chargers' record is the confounding ways they've found ways to lose. Nine of their 10 losses have come by one score, including a series of laughable gaffes early in the season. San Diego blew a 21-point lead to Kansas City in Week 1, allowed an Andrew Luck comeback in Week 3 and then turned the ball over on its final three drives in a Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“Discouraging probably isn’t strong enough," quarterback Philip Rivers said at the time, per Ricky Henne of Chargers.com. “I don’t know if there are many more ways left to find a way to lose. … I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. You think, really, is there any other way we can find a way to do this?”

Team records in one-score games tend to have a mean regression from year to year, but that hasn't been the case with the Chargers under McCoy. Some thought San Diego was a potential sleeper playoff team because it lost nine games by one score last season.

Eighteen one-score losses in two seasons is arguably a pretty big indictment on McCoy. The Chargers have a ton of offensive talent but haven't made much progress on defense and have a habit of turning the ball over at the worst possible time.

With Rivers in his mid-30s, the Chargers might want a starry name to come in—especially with a move to Los Angeles potentially on the horizon.

Follow Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) on Twitter.