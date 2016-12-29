Russell Westbrook Ejected vs. Grizzlies: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook didn't reach the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies announced the guard was ejected in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls. He had 21 points, five rebounds and two steals before the ejection.

ESPN Stats & Info noted it was a historical ejection for the playmaker:

Russell Westbrook is the only player over the last 25 yrs (regular season) to get ejected while finishing with no assists & more than 5 TO pic.twitter.com/Q60A9131p4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2016

The Thunder, who trailed 61-45 at the time of the ejection, could have used his league-leading fourth-quarter scoring, as NBA.com illustrated:

According to Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman, official Brian Forte handed Westbrook each of his technical fouls. Dawson noted Westbrook appeared to be arguing that the shot clock should not have reset after Memphis big man Marc Gasol missed the rim on a shot attempt. JaMychal Green drew a foul, as well as Westbrook's ire.

"Westbrook—who had appeared frustrated several times during the game—persisted as Green went to the foul line," Dawson wrote.

Next up for Westbrook and the Thunder is a date with Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Westbrook, who was averaging 31.7 points, 10.9 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game coming into Thursday's contest, will look to bounce back from his lackluster showing. If that rebound happens Saturday, the Clippers could be in trouble on their home floor.