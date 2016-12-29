Russell Westbrook Ejected vs. Grizzlies: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Russell Westbrook Ejected vs. Grizzlies: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction
Joe Murphy/Getty Images
8.6K
Reads
14
Comments

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook didn't reach the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies announced the guard was ejected in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls. He had 21 points, five rebounds and two steals before the ejection.

ESPN Stats & Info noted it was a historical ejection for the playmaker:

The Thunder, who trailed 61-45 at the time of the ejection, could have used his league-leading fourth-quarter scoring, as NBA.com illustrated:

According to Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman, official Brian Forte handed Westbrook each of his technical fouls. Dawson noted Westbrook appeared to be arguing that the shot clock should not have reset after Memphis big man Marc Gasol missed the rim on a shot attempt. JaMychal Green drew a foul, as well as Westbrook's ire.

"Westbrookwho had appeared frustrated several times during the gamepersisted as Green went to the foul line," Dawson wrote.

Next up for Westbrook and the Thunder is a date with Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Westbrook, who was averaging 31.7 points, 10.9 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game coming into Thursday's contest, will look to bounce back from his lackluster showing. If that rebound happens Saturday, the Clippers could be in trouble on their home floor.

Follow Oklahoma City Thunder from B/R on Facebook

Follow Oklahoma City Thunder from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Thunder Newsletter

Oklahoma City Thunder

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.