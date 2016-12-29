Terrelle Pryor Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Browns

Terrelle Pryor has been one of the few bright spots for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, and the 27-year-old will be looking to parlay his strong season into a big pay raise this offseason.

Pryor Comments on Potential Extension

Thursday, Dec. 29

According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, Pryor would consider re-signing with the Browns but said any contract "has to make sense for both sides." He added that he doesn't intend to sign a new deal before the end of the regular season, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Through 15 games, Pryor has caught 70 passes for 913 yards and four touchdowns. He has been one of the few constants in an offense that has shuffled through five quarterbacks and missed first-round draft pick Corey Coleman for almost half of the season.

On Christmas, Cabot explained the team will be under a time crunch but should have ample opportunity to bring Pryor back:

They'll have to hope to get it done before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March. Once players hit the market, it becomes difficult to re-sign them. Pryor's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, will not permit Pryor to settle for less than what another team will pay. If the Browns can't reach a deal by then, they can always franchise him. Hue Jackson wants Pryor here and Pryor wants to be with Jackson, so I'm guessing the two sides will find a way to make it happen.

Pryor's value has continued to climb the longer the year went on, and this year's free-agent class is thin at wideout beyond Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. That will likely drive up his price tag even further.

Re-signing Pryor should be a priority for Cleveland. It's not clear whether Josh Gordon will ever play in the NFL again. Even with Coleman showing promise, the Browns can ill afford to let a talented pass-catcher walk out the door.

Although playoff contention will almost certainly be a bridge too far the Browns in 2017, Pryor is a player around whom the franchise can build for the long term.

According to Spotrac, the Browns will have a little under $108 million in cap space, so money isn't an issue. Failing to bring back Pryor for next year wouldn't send a strong message that the front office is committed to spending what it takes to turn Cleveland's fortunes around.