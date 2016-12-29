Josh McCown: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Browns QB's Possible Retirement

Thanks to an injury-plagued 2016 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown's NFL future is up in the air.

McCown Non-Committal About 2017

Thursday, Dec. 29

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, McCown said in a text his plan is to play out the final year of his contract, but he wants to discuss things with his family before making any final decisions.

In this disastrous season for the Browns, McCown is one of three quarterbacks who has started multiple games. He went 0-3 and completed just 54.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

McCown also suffered a broken collarbone during the Browns' Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, causing him to miss five games.

The 37-year-old is a 14-year NFL veteran who has played with seven teams. He's primarily served as a backup, though he did start a majority of games for the 2004 Arizona Cardinals (13), 2007 Oakland Raiders (nine) and 2014 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11).

McCown signed a three-year deal with the Browns prior to the 2015 season. He will make $3.6 million in base salary next season, per Spotrac.

It's unclear what the Browns' quarterback situation will look like next year, as they have to make decisions about McCown and Robert Griffin III. Cody Kessler was their most promising quarterback in 2016 before concussions ended his season, though the Browns could also attempt to draft someone in April.

Given McCown's track record as a capable backup quarterback, the Browns should welcome him back to provide depth, as they appear poised to go through another difficult season in 2017 trying to rebuild their roster.