Marvin Lewis Denies Retirement Rumors, Says He Plans to Return for 2017 Season

Despite rumors of retirement, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Thursday he will return to coach the team in 2017.

Lewis revealed his intentions in an interview with Alex Marvez and Ross Tucker on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday morning, saying, "I'll be back in 2017."

Retirement rumors came to light Sunday, when former Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley relayed information from a source on ESPN 980, per ESPN.com.

Cooley said: "The idea is that [Lewis] has been slowly packing up the office, though, slowly putting the pieces away so next Sunday he can get home, have a little meeting and say, 'See ya, I'm going to spend some time in Arizona and play some golf.'"

Lewis, 58, is nearing the end of his 14th season as the Bengals head coach, making him the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

The Bengals are just 5-9-1 and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Marvin Lewis' Bengals Head Coaching Record Year Record Playoffs? 2016 5-9-1 No 2015 12-4 Yes 2014 10-5-1 Yes 2013 11-5 Yes 2012 10-6 Yes 2011 9-7 Yes 2010 4-12 No 2009 10-6 Yes 2008 4-11-1 No 2007 7-9 No 2006 8-8 No 2005 11-5 Yes 2004 8-8 No 2003 8-8 No Pro-Football-Reference.com

Cincinnati has posted a losing record just four times during Lewis' tenure, but it has yet to win a playoff game. The Bengals' last playoff win came during the 1990 season, the NFL's longest current drought.

Several key players missed multiple games due to injury in 2016, especially on offense, including wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and running back Giovani Bernard.

Lewis is under contract through the 2017 season.

