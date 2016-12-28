NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Team-by-Team Records and AFC, NFC Scenarios

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Team-by-Team Records and AFC, NFC Scenarios
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
1
Read
0
Comments

It's hard to believe that the first round of the NFL playoffs is only two weeks away, and it's also hard to believe the lack of drama in the AFC playoff picture, as all six teams have already clinched playoff berths. 

The New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are all in. The only thing that hasn't been decided is the final seeding, which will be finalized after Week 17's slate of games. 

On the other hand, two teams in the NFC still have a lot of work to do to reach the postseason. The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to win and also need some help. 

Let's take a look at both the AFC and NFC playoff picture with the current seedings heading into the final week of the regular season. 

AFC, NFC Playoff Picture Heading into Week 17
Conference Seed Team Week 17 opponent
AFC 1 New England Patriots (13-2) at Miami
AFC 2 Oakland Raiders (12-3) at Denver
AFC 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) vs. Cleveland
AFC 4 Houston Texans (9-6) at Tennessee
AFC 5 Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at San Diego
AFC 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5) vs. New England
NFC 1 Dallas Cowboys (10-5) at Philadelphia
NFC 2 Atlanta Falcons (10-5) vs. New Orleans
NFC 3 Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) at San Francisco
NFC 4 Green Bay Packers (9-6) at Detroit
NFC 5 New York Giants (10-5) at Washington
NFC 6 Detroit Lions (9-6) vs. Green Bay
NFC -- Washington Redskins (8-6-1) vs. New York Giants
NFC -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) vs. Carolina

NFL.com

We'll start with the AFC first since it's cut-and-dried for the most part. With a win against the Dolphins this weekend, the Patriots will clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Raiders, in order to leapfrog New England for the top spot in the AFC, need a victory over the Denver Broncos and the Patriots to lose.

The likelihood that the Raiders can clinch the No. 1 seed is slim because quarterback Derek Carr is out for the season with a broken fibula that he suffered in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts

Starting in place of the injured Carr will be the veteran Matt McGloin, who might actually surprise some people with his play. At the end of the day, though, the Raiders should hold onto the No. 2 seed, barring a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win over the San Diego Chargers.

Now that that is out of the way, let's make things a little interesting.

The Cowboys have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but beyond that, a lot is still up in the air heading into Week 17.

The Falcons are sitting pretty with the second seed but still need to show out against the New Orleans Saints to secure a bye week in the playoffs. If the Saints can pull off the upset, then that opens the door for the Seahawks to take over the No. 2 slot with a win over the hapless San Francisco 49ers

And the last thing that any playoff team wants is to play an away game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

For the Packers, a victory (or even a tie) would be enough to secure the third seed. For the Lions, a win guarantees them the fourth seed. Simple enough, right? Wrong.

There is a slim possibility that the Packers and the Lions could both fall to the sixth seed in a couple of different scenarios, but even with a loss, the Packers or the Lions would still be in the playoff picture. Either team can still clinch so long as the Redskins lose to the Giants and the Buccaneers don't witness a miracle that has seven different results work out in their favor.

Just glimpse at what the picture looked like heading into Christmas Day this past weekend for the Bucs:

Home-field advantage is everything in the playoffs, but for some teams, just getting in on all the fun is enough. Week 17 will say farewell to a lot of teams but should also give NFL fans some of the best football they'll see all season. 

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.