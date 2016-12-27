DeAndre Jordan Involved in Car Accident on Way to Airport: Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was uninjured after being involved in a minor car accident on his way to the airport Tuesday.

The Clippers confirmed an earlier TMZ report to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

Jordan, 28, was on his way to the airport to travel with the team for its Wednesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was deemed healthy enough to travel and flew with the Clippers to New Orleans.

There is no word on Jordan's playing status at this time.

More to follow.

