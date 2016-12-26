Derek Carr Injury Update: Raiders QB to Undergo Surgery to Repair Broken Fibula

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will undergo surgery after suffering a broken fibula in Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (via NFL.com's Max Meyer).

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Carr will be out six to eight weeks.

Peter King of The MMQB shared a text message he received from Carr on Sunday night:

Although this situation is the toughest thing I've ever faced in my football career, it will not stop me from coming back stronger than ever. I left everything I had out there on that field for my God, family, brothers on that team, and Raider nation. I felt so much love in that stadium as I was hopping off the field, and that same love is what my team will feel from me going forward. We still have work to do as a team, and goals to obtain. Although I may not be throwing the ball right now, I will do whatever I have to do to help US win.

The news confirms Carr is all but certain to miss the playoffs even if the Raiders reach the AFC Championship Game (Jan. 22) or Super Bowl LI (Feb. 5). Schefter noted how rare it was to see Carr injured at such a late stage of the regular season:

Here's how unique Derek Carr injury is: Since playoffs began in 1933, no QB with 12+ regular-season W's has failed to start postseason game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2016

Carr's absence will be a massive blow for Oakland in its first trip to the postseason since 2002.

Matt McGloin will be pressed into starting duty. Over four years, McGloin has started six games and made 13 total appearances. He has thrown for 1,847 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

ESPN.com's Adam Caplan doesn't think all is lost for the Raiders with McGloin under center:

#Raiders gave Matt McGloin a 2nd-round RFA tender for a reason. Team believes in him and talent at WR/OL/RB/TE will help immensely. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 25, 2016

During his rookie year in 2013, McGloin started six games, throwing for 1,547 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rod Streater (888 yards) finished as Oakland's leading wideout. This year's Raiders team has two players—Amari Cooper (1,110 yards) and Michael Crabtree (956 yards) who have already surpassed that total.

McGloin has a much better supporting cast this time around.

Still, Carr and the potent Raiders offense covered up for a lot of weaknesses on the defensive side. Oakland ranks 28th in total defense (376.9 yards per game) and 22nd in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

With the offense down one of its key players, the defense will be under a lot of pressure to deliver in the postseason, and that could be a big issue.

Should the Raiders make a quick playoff exit, fans will still be optimistic a healthy Carr can continue the team's overall progress in 2017.