NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card and Postseason Picture

The 2017 NFL playoff picture is gradually coming into focus, and Sunday's action went a long way toward determining the six AFC teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they clinched a spot in the playoffs when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City then proceeded to beat the Denver Broncos to remain alive in the AFC West race and eliminate the defending Super Bowl champions from the postseason entirely.

That means the Miami Dolphins will also be in the playoffs, and only seeding remains to be determined in the AFC.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched home-field advantage in the NFC, and the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons secured division titles but still have to wait for their ultimate seed.

With all that in mind, here is a look at the complete and current postseason picture with Week 17 looming. The standings are per NFL.com, while the tiebreaker explanations are per CBS Sports.

Postseason Picture and Wild-Card Race

Place Team Record Division Record Conference Record Tiebreaker AFC 1 New England Patriots 13-2 4-1 10-1 2 Oakland Raiders 12-3 3-2 9-2 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 4-1 8-3 4 Houston Texans 9-6 5-0 7-4 5 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 5-0 8-3 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5 4-1 7-4 7 Baltimore Ravens 8-7 4-1 7-4 Ahead of Denver and Tennessee based on conference record 8 Tennessee Titans 8-7 1-4 5-6 Ahead of Denver based on head-to-head 9 Denver Broncos 8-7 1-4 5-6 10 Indianapolis Colts 7-8 2-3 4-7 Ahead of Buffalo on strength of victory 11 Buffalo Bills 7-8 1-4 4-7 12 Cincinnati Bengals 5-9-1 2-3 4-7 13 San Diego Chargers 5-10 1-4 4-7 14 New York Jets 4-11 1-4 3-8 15 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-12 2-3 2-9 16 Cleveland Browns 1-14 0-5 1-10 NFC 1 Dallas Cowboys 12-2 3-2 8-2 2 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 4-1 8-3 3 Detroit Lions 9-5 3-2 7-3 4 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 2-2-1 5-5-1 5 New York Giants 10-5 3-2 7-4 6 Green Bay Packers 9-6 4-1 7-4 7 Washington 8-6-1 3-2 6-5 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 3-2 6-5 9 New Orleans Saints 7-8 2-3 6-5 Ahead of Minnesota based on conference record 10 Minnesota Vikings 7-8 1-4 4-7 11 Arizona Cardinals 6-8-1 3-1-1 5-5-1 12 Carolina Panthers 6-9 1-4 5-6 Ahead of Philadelphia based on conference record 13 Philadelphia Eagles 6-9 1-4 4-7 14 Los Angeles Rams 4-11 2-3 3-8 15 Chicago Bears 3-12 2-3 3-8 16 San Francisco 49ers 2-13 2-3 2-9 Source: NFL.com and CBS Sports

AFC Playoff Bracket

Wild-Card Round Divisional Round Conference Championship 4. Houston Texans 1. New England Patriots 5. Kansas City Chiefs TBA TBA TBA 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 2. Oakland Raiders 6. Miami Dolphins TBA

NFC Playoff Bracket

Wild-Card Round Divisional Round Conference Championship 4. Seattle Seahawks 1. Dallas Cowboys 5. New York Giants TBA TBA TBA 3. Detroit Lions 2. Atlanta Falcons 6. Green Bay Packers TBA

Week 17 Game to Watch: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

While there are a handful of Week 17 games with postseason implications, the one between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions stands out because of how much is at stake.

The Lions can still earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC if things break their way, but they could also miss the postseason entirely if they lose out. Regardless of what the Lions do against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, the Week 17 showdown with the Packers will be a winner-take-all clash for the NFC North.

The Packers are a game behind the Lions in the loss column, but they beat Detroit in the first matchup. That means another Green Bay win would clinch the division, while a Detroit victory would secure the NFC North crown for the Lions.

Green Bay outlasted Detroit 34-27 in the first meeting back in September behind four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers avoided turning the ball over, while Matthew Stafford had one interception to go with his three touchdown passes.

Eddie Lacy was still healthy in Green Bay's backfield at the time, but Ty Montgomery had yet to break out as a running back threat.

The red-hot Packers come into this game with five straight wins, with three of them coming by double digits. Detroit has won five of six, although it beat the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars for those five victories, none of which are even at .500.

It also lost to the New York Giants the last time out.

The Lions will need to find a way to slow Green Bay's offense that features Rodgers and the NFL leader in touchdown receptions (14) in Jordy Nelson. Rodgers has already surpassed last season's total with 4,128 passing yards and 36 touchdown throws and has just seven interceptions.

Rodgers is coming off one of his best performances of the season with 347 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, and he will have Montgomery behind him after the running back/wide receiver exploded for 162 rushing yards in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

As of Sunday, Green Bay was fifth in the league in points per game at 26.7 and has scored at least 30 in three straight contests.

It also has the NFL's MVP leading the way if head coach Mike McCarthy has anything to say about it, per the Packers:

The Lions offense is struggling and checked in at 21st in league in points per game as of Sunday. They scored six points against the Giants in their last game and 20 or less in three of their last four. What's more, Stafford is dealing with a finger injury.

The Packers defense is far from a strength at 22nd in the league in points allowed per game (as of Sunday), but they will contain the Lions enough for Rodgers to put up the necessary points to win the NFC North.

Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17