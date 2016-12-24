Vikings DBs Ignored Mike Zimmer's Game Plan for Jordy Nelson vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings were officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday after a 38-25 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, and one contributing factor was that the defensive backs ignored a key element of the defensive game plan throughout the first half.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune, Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes said the defensive backs decided against putting extra coverage on Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the first half:

A matter of fact, forget it. We felt as a team, as players, we came together and we felt like we’d never done that when we played against the Packers. Us as DBs felt like we could handle him. That’s how we felt as DBs that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, so that’s what we as DBs went with.

With no one paying extra attention to Nelson in the game's first 30 minutes, he proceeded to go off for 145 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Per Krammer, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told cornerback Terence Newman to "do his job" after the 38-year-old said he could help cover Nelson.

The Vikings did eventually get on the same page defensively in the second half, with Rhodes helping to shadow Nelson, and it paid off as the Packers receiver had just two catches after the intermission. The miscommunication in the first half did draw the ire of Zimmer after the game, though.

“That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” Zimmer said. “Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

By the time the Vikings figured things out, they were trailing 28-13 at the end of the first half. The loss capped off a historic season for the franchise, though not in the way it would have liked, with Krammer providing the bad news:

After this one, #Vikings officially sixth NFL team to miss playoffs after 5-0 start since postseason expanded in 1990. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 24, 2016

The Vikings have gone just 2-8 since winning their first five games of the season. This marks the third time in four seasons Minnesota will not be in the postseason, though it can still salvage a .500 campaign with a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17.