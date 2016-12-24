Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson Top Brett Favre, Antonio Freeman's Packers TD Record

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have been one of the NFL's premier quarterback-wide receiver combinations for years, so it's fitting the duo has established a new Green Bay Packers record with 58 touchdown hookups.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers and Nelson broke the previous Packers record of 57 TDs held by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL's official Twitter account offered the highlight of Rodgers and Nelson's record-breaking score:

JORDY!



This was his 13th TD catch of the season (leads the NFL!)... and it was absolutely gorgeous. #MINvsGB https://t.co/yNJ42uSwBL — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016

The duo wouldn't stay at 58 touchdowns for long, as Rodgers found Nelson for another score midway through the second quarter to extend the Packers' lead over the Vikings to 21-6.

Rodgers and Nelson essentially developed together with the Packers. Even though Rodgers was drafted in 2005, he didn't become the full-time starter until 2008, which also happened to be Nelson's rookie year.

Nelson wasn't much of a factor in Green Bay's offense during his first three seasons, catching just 100 passes during that span, but he exploded during Rodgers' first MVP season in 2011 with 1,263 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on just 68 receptions.

After getting off to a slow start this season while still working his way back from a torn ACL that cost him all of 2015, Nelson said he wasn't concerned about the Packers' lack of big plays on offense following a Week 2 loss against the Vikings.

“Those come when they come,” Nelson said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I’m not sitting there waiting, (or) won’t say ‘I’m back’ until I catch a deep one.”

Fast forward to Week 16, Nelson leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches after adding two in the first half Saturday. He has also crossed the 100-yard barrier four times in the last seven games.

Rodgers was facing questions about his decline earlier this season, only to respond with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions (including Saturday's first half) during the Packers' current four-game winning streak.

Based on how well Rodgers and Nelson are going for the Packers right now, they look like the NFC team no one will want to play if they reach the postseason.