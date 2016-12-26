Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors bear no resemblance to the typical NBA trade deadline participant.

Nitpicking is required to fill out a needs list, and even then it isn't clear what the Warriors would part with to fill any voids. With draft debts owed through 2019 and a shortage of coveted prospects, there are no obvious, expendable trade chips.

But our hypothetical here isn't concerned with outgoing pieces. Rather, we're only identifying realistically obtainable players who would generate interest within the organization.

The list isn't long, which should be expected with the Dubs pacing everyone in winning percentage (.844) and net efficiency (plus-12.3 points per 100 possessions). But there are certain areas—frontcourt athleticism, backcourt depth, defensive versatility—where this club could help itself with the right roster fit.

Taking statistical stock of Golden State's current group and scanning the rumor mill for potentially available targets, these five players—presented in ascending order of prospective impact—rise above the rest as possible trade targets.