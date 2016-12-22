Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Was Fined for Wearing Cleats Dedicated to Craig Sager

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he was fined $18,000 by the NFL for wearing cleats dedicated to the late NBA analyst Craig Sager, who died on Dec. 15.

Beckham revealed the fine for the cleats he wore during the Giants' Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions in a reply to an Instagram post from Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson:

Got fined for Wearing these Monday night ' special edition #DJX clearly they Team colors smh ' A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:33am PST

"I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research," Beckham wrote on Jackson's post. "18k like it's nothing to them, no warning to take them off or anything, noTHING!"

The colorful cleats did not match up with the league's ruling of acceptable footwear. In the NFL's official 2016 rulebook, teams must designate a certain color scheme, which includes three-different colors, for cleats and report it to the league before July 1.

In Week 13, the league allowed players to wear custom cleats to support their favorite charities, which they dubbed "#MyCauseMyCleats."

But Beckham wearing the Sager-themed cleats during Week 15 left him prone to a fine, which comes just days after he raised the question of why Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn't fined for leaping into the oversized Salvation Army donation pot behind the end zone at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

That's funny there's no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest . — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 19, 2016

He later added to the media, via ESPN.com: "It's just the way the world works. There are double standards everywhere. It's just how life is."

Beckham had already been fined $108,926 for five separate incidents, none of which included wardrobe violations, according to NJ.com's James Kratch.

However, he might not be done making fashion statements. ESPN.com reported "he also has something special planned" for Thursday night's Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.