Quarter-Season Grades for Each Boston Celtics Player

The Boston Celtics faced high expectations this preseason, but they have struggled to live up to that hype a quarter of the way through their 2016-17 campaign.

Several players are putting together terrific individual numbers—such as Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley—but the team overall has been saddled by uneven stretches for the first two months of the year. The periodic struggles have been, for the most part, due to injuries to key contributors (Thomas, Al Horford, Jae Crowder).

"We had a lot of tough challenges, especially at the start of the season, ahead of us," head coach Brad Stevens said last week. "There are things you can't predict going into a new year with regard to availability, but I said at the beginning of the year we're as close to second or third as we are to 10th. We still are."

The tide may be turning after a comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. It was the third straight victory for Boston amid signs it is beginning to find a rhythm with the opening-night starting five fully healthy. The Celtics are 10-3 in games when that core has been intact, although many of those wins have come against inferior opposition.

That promising play will be put to the test during the coming weeks, with six of Boston's next seven opponents sporting .500 or better records.

Since roles differ across the roster, players will be graded on a sliding scale in this report card. A star like Thomas faces different expectations than rookie Demetrius Jackson, and he will be judged accordingly. Players are listed in order of importance.