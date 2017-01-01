Tom Savage Injury: Texans QB Suffers Concussion vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage suffered a concussion in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 and will not return, the team announced.

The Texans selected Savage in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, and his big break came during Week 15 of the 2016 season. The 26-year-old replaced Brock Osweiler and propelled Houston to a 21-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Savage threw for 260 yards on 23-of-36 passing, which was enough for him to keep the starting job for the Texans' next game.

Now, however, Osweiler is poised to regain his position.

It seemed risky when Houston signed Osweiler for four years and $72 million, with $37 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap, in March, and his first season has been a disaster. The five-year veteran ranks 33rd among the 34 qualified quarterbacks in defense-adjusted yards above replacement, per Football Outsiders.

Rather than stabilize the Texans' long-term outlook at quarterback, Osweiler made the situation worse given his contract. Getting benched in favor of Savage might have been a wake-up call, though.

There's no question Houston, the AFC South champion, will need Osweiler to be better under center if it's to have success in the postseason.