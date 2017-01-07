Michael Crabtree Injury: Raiders WR Suffers Possible Concussion vs. Texans

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's Wild Card Game against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter as trainers continued to evaluate him for a concussion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Crabtree has dealt with an ankle injury at various times this season, but it hadn't forced him off the field. In fact, the receiver hasn't missed a game since 2013 while a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

While the 2009 first-round pick had a few solid seasons with the 49ers, he has been even better since joining the Raiders in 2015. Playing alongside Amari Cooper, Crabtree has excelled as a secondary target with 922 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

In 2016, he put together arguably the best year of his career with 89 catches for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Yeah, Michael has been really good for us," head coach Jack Del Rio said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "He's done that for us, really, the whole time he's been here. He's been really reliable. He's been a great teammate."

Even with another elite weapon in the passing game like Cooper, Crabtree will certainly be missed as the Raiders attempt to mount a late comeback.

Seth Roberts will have to assume a more prominent role as long as Crabtree is unavailable, while Andre Holmes figures to earn more playing time.