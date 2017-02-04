    ArsenalDownload App

    Hector Bellerin Injury: Arsenal Right-Back Injures Head vs. Chelsea

    Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin receives attention on the pitch after clashing in the air with Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on February 4, 2017. / AFP / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin's immediate availability for selection is now uncertain after he was subbed off with a nasty-looking head injury in Saturday's clash with Chelsea.

    The 21-year-old collided with Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso as he controversially opened the scoring for the hosts, and Bellerin was withdrawn from proceedings immediately, as per Arsenal's official Twitter feed:

    Alonso lead with an elbow in his challenge with Bellerin, connecting with the right-back's jaw and forcing him to take a very awkward and uncontrolled landing.

    By the letter of the law, leading with an elbow and exhibiting dangerous play with a blow to the head is a red-card offence, but the goal stood, and Bellerin was left in a heap on the turf.

    Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso (L) rises above Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin (C) to score the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on February 4, 2017
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    YouTuber Andy Castell defended Alonso's header by saying both players made the exact same attempt to play the ball, but Bellerin simply came off worse:

    Bellerin's surging runs from right-back to link up with the Arsenal attack have seen him become a leading figure in manager Arsene Wenger's side over the past couple of seasons. His pace, positioning and ability to add width to the attack have been an integral part of the Gunners displays this season.

    Gabriel replaced the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge, slotting in as a makeshift right-back, and he'll likely do the same in the coming weeks if Bellerin doesn't make a swift recovery.

    The Gunners have important fixtures against Hull City and Liverpool to come, plus the Champions League round-of-16 ties against Bayern Munich.  

