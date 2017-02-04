Hector Bellerin Injury: Arsenal Right-Back Injures Head vs. Chelsea

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin's immediate availability for selection is now uncertain after he was subbed off with a nasty-looking head injury in Saturday's clash with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old collided with Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso as he controversially opened the scoring for the hosts, and Bellerin was withdrawn from proceedings immediately, as per Arsenal's official Twitter feed:

Alonso lead with an elbow in his challenge with Bellerin, connecting with the right-back's jaw and forcing him to take a very awkward and uncontrolled landing.

By the letter of the law, leading with an elbow and exhibiting dangerous play with a blow to the head is a red-card offence, but the goal stood, and Bellerin was left in a heap on the turf.

YouTuber Andy Castell defended Alonso's header by saying both players made the exact same attempt to play the ball, but Bellerin simply came off worse:

Bellerin's surging runs from right-back to link up with the Arsenal attack have seen him become a leading figure in manager Arsene Wenger's side over the past couple of seasons. His pace, positioning and ability to add width to the attack have been an integral part of the Gunners displays this season.

Gabriel replaced the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge, slotting in as a makeshift right-back, and he'll likely do the same in the coming weeks if Bellerin doesn't make a swift recovery.

The Gunners have important fixtures against Hull City and Liverpool to come, plus the Champions League round-of-16 ties against Bayern Munich.