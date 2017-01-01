Chris Ivory Injury: Jaguars RB Out vs. Colts with Injured Hamstring

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory will not play in the team's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts as he nurses a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars confirmed his status prior to Sunday's game. Ivory was limited all week in practice with the injury and was listed as questionable.

Ivory had already dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season and missed the first game of the year after he was hospitalized.

When healthy, he provides a veteran presence in the Jacksonville backfield. He played for the New Orleans Saints from 2010 to 2012 and the New York Jets from 2013 to 2015. While he appeared in just six games in each of the 2011 and 2012 seasons, he topped 800 rushing yards three straight years for the Jets and ran for a career-high 1,070 yards in 2015 before joining the Jaguars.

Ivory is a solid threat in the passing game as well and tallied 217 receiving yards in 2015.

He has 439 yards rushing and three touchdowns this year. He has also caught 20 passes for 186 yards.

T.J. Yeldon is still the presumed back of the future for the Jaguars after notching 740 rushing yards as a rookie in 2015. While he will receive more opportunities with Ivory sidelined, Yeldon has struggled to maintain consistency this year while splitting carries with the veteran.

Jacksonville also has Denard Robinson for depth purposes.