Marcus Smart Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Hand Injury Suffered in Hotel

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart suffered a hand injury and will miss Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Jay King of Mass Live, Smart needed stitches in his hand after he "lacerated" it on glass in a hotel.

Smart's battled his fair share of injuries to this point in his career.

After missing 15 games as a rookie and 21 during the 2015-16 campaign, Smart was absent for the first three games of the 2016-17 season because of a nagging ankle injury. That said, he didn't miss a single contest following that early season scare.

Over the course of 79 appearances a season ago, Smart averaged a career-high 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three.

Now in his fourth year out of Oklahoma State, Smart is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 dimes and 1.3 steals on 35.7 percent shooting from the floor, including 29.9 percent from distance.

He's also continued to serve as a defensive anchor in head coach Brad Stevens' backcourt.

"Defensively, obviously, he's probably as advanced as any guy that I had ever coached at that age," Stevens said, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "Not just from the standpoint of the physical toughness and strength and athleticism, but also just the understanding of where to be at the right time."

With Smart banged up again, the Celtics should lean on Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown to shoulder playmaking responsibilities in the backcourt.