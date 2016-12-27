Tyron Smith Injury: Cowboys OL Suffers Injured Knee vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury during Monday's 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com noted the starter was on the sideline with an ice pack on his knee during the fourth quarter. He did not return to the field.

Head coach Jason Garrett commented on the injury after the game, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News:

Jason Garrett on Tyron Smith's right knee injury: "We don't think it's going to be that serious. He seemed good after the ballgame." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) December 27, 2016

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Smith did not seem in discomfort in the locker room, and the offensive lineman told reporters the issue is in the same knee that's been bothering him this season.

While the Cowboys came into Week 16 having locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, they chose to keep their starters on the field against the Lions. Losing a valuable player like Smith could be devastating for the team's hopes in the postseason.

Smith missed the Cowboys' wins over the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively, because of a back injury, but he returned Oct. 9 and has held down rookie quarterback Dak Prescott's blind side since.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Smith has solidified himself as one of the league's premier left tackles thanks to his ability to clobber opponents as a pass protector or run-blocker.

"When Smith is on, there's little question he's the best in the business," Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar wrote.

Backup left tackle Chaz Green served as Smith's replacement earlier in the season, but the team placed him on injured reserve with a back injury earlier in December. Emmett Cleary filled in at left tackle during the final two drives Monday and would likely remain in that role if Smith misses more time.

Dallas' offensive line is the strongest in the NFL. The Cowboys may be more inclined to run off the right tackle following Smith's injury, but they should thrive if he can return to the field before their first playoff contest.