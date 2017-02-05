Tevin Coleman Injury: Updates on Falcons RB's Ankle and Return

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and was questionable to return, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website.



Coleman's Injury Sparks Concern from Falcons

Sunday, Feb. 5

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver noted Coleman limped off the field. Lindsay Jones of USA Today wrote, "Devonta Freeman was very concerned when Tevin Coleman was down."

Coleman left the game with seven carries for 29 yards and one catch for a six-yard touchdown.

This is another setback for Coleman, who missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury. He also played just 12 games as a rookie because of cracked ribs and a concussion.

Coleman finished with 392 rushing yards as a rookie but was more effective this season as a threat in the rushing and passing attack. He finished with 520 rushing yards, 421 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns in 13 games and makes the offense much more dynamic when he is on the field.

Coleman was such an electrifying playmaker in college that he ran for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season at Indiana. While physical setbacks have prevented him from fully tapping in to that potential at the pro level, he is one of Atlanta's most dangerous players when healthy.

Fortunately for the Falcons, they still have Freeman to shoulder the load in the running game.

Elsewhere, the aerial attack with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu can put up plenty of points in any given game.