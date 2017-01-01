Spencer Ware Injury: Chiefs RB out vs. Chargers with Injured Ribs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware will not play in the team's season finale as he continues to nurse a rib injury.

BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com noted Ware's status for Week 17. Ware was limited in practice all week, per the team, and was listed as questionable.

This is another blow to Kansas City's depth at running back as it heads into the postseason. Jamaal Charles was placed on injured reserve for a knee injury that required surgery, and Ware suffered a concussion earlier in the year as well.

Ware is one reason the Chiefs were able to make the playoffs last year after Charles tore his ACL. Ware tallied 403 rushing yards and six touchdowns in just 11 games in 2015 despite the fact he appeared in a mere two contests in his career prior to the season.

He and Charcandrick West (634 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2015) kept the rushing attack afloat and were doing the same this year until this setback. Ware has 921 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 2016. He also caught 33 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

Look for the Chiefs to rely even more heavily on West if Ware is forced to miss significant time. West proved he can serve as the primary running back last year and will have to do so again.