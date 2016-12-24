Thomas Rawls Injury: Seahawks RB Injures Shoulder vs. Cardinals

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Seattle Seahawks announced running back Thomas Rawls suffered a shoulder injury Saturday during a 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com said the running back was wearing a hoodie on the sideline and would not return.

Due to the injury problems and premature retirement of Marshawn Lynch, Rawls has been thrust into the spotlight of the Seahawks backfield.

After rushing for 830 yards and four touchdowns last season, Rawls entered Saturday's game with 327 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

A difficult start saw him post just 25 yards on 19 carries over his first two games where Seattle's offensive line coach Tom Cable told Kapadia that Rawls was "trying to do too much."

However, he wasn't exempt from injury issues during that tough start. He left Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams early with a shin injury, which sidelined him until Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This came after his 2015 season was cut short due to a fractured ankle. But he still reminded Seahawks fans of their now-retired power back, via the NFL:

You'll need a double take to realize that this isn't Beast Mode pounding over 49ers defenders.

It's Thomas Rawls. https://t.co/8i64aEfBCF — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2015

The Seahawks now will have to scramble for rushing depth, as they cut Christine Michael earlier in the season and C.J. Prosise went down with a shoulder injury.

That would mean Alex Collins could see a lion's share of the carries in Seattle's backfield.

For a team that wants to regain supremacy in the NFC, that's a dangerous scenario to be playing with as the season draws to a close.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.