Dont'a Hightower Injury: Patriots LB out vs. Jets with Injured Knee

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will not play in Week 16 against the New York Jets in Week 16 as he continues to nurse an injured knee.

The Patriots announced Hightower's absence after he was limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable.

Hightower previously injured his right knee in the first quarter of New England's 23-21 Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he proceeded to miss two games at the start of the 2016 season.

The early ailment also continued an unfortunate trend, since Hightower was forced to miss four games apiece during the 2014 and 2015 seasons after appearing in all 16 contests throughout the 2013 campaign.

Hightower also underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in Feb. 2015 in addition to the other bumps and bruises that have plagued him over the past few years.

For the season, Hightower has totaled 64 tackles and two-and-a-half sacks working smack dab in the middle of New England's defense.

He's also impressed the team's coaching staff with his cerebral approach to the game.

"He’s really smart," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per NESN's Zack Cox. "He's very football smart. He has got very good instincts in all phases of the game, in the running game, in the passing game, as a pass rusher. He does all of those things well, but he (also) understands them well."

Replacing a defender of Hightower's caliber won't be easy, so the pressure will be on Rob Ninkovich, Kyle Van Noy and rookie Elandon Roberts to collectively pick up the slack.