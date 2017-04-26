Marshawn Lynch Reportedly to Be Traded to Raiders from Seahawks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After a one-year absence, Beast Mode is back.

Running back Marshawn Lynch, an Oakland native and Cal product, has decided to return to the NFL and is headed to the Oakland Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks, who still held his rights after he retired, have traded him, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

"Lynch's representatives and the team have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, and the Raiders and Seahawks have already hashed out the details of a trade that would send Lynch's rights to his hometown team."

The two added: "The draft compensation will be a swap of late-round picks in 2018."

He'll likely take a physical Wednesday "after he returns to the Bay Area from his trip to Haiti, where he and his former Seahawks teammates Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett have been touring the country to help build schools and houses."

ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported Lynch would sign a two-year contract with the Raiders.

Rapoport and Garafolo added: "The Raiders and Lynch have, in recent days, agreed to terms on a contract for the 2017 season. After weeks of negotiation, Oakland agreed to pay Lynch $3 million base, with a chance to make $2 million more if he gains 1,000 yards. The max value of the contract is $8.5 million."

The 31-year-old decided to hang up his cleats at the end of the 2015 season, which saw him play just seven regular-season games while dealing with an abdomen injury. He returned in time for the postseason but was limited to just six carries in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Despite finishing the year with just 417 rushing yards on 3.8 yards per carry, Pro Football Focus rated him No. 8 at his position in 2015.

Lynch spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks in his nine years in the league, becoming a five-time Pro Bowler. He finished with at least 1,200 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns from 2011-14.

The 5'11", 215-pounder also excelled in the postseason, finishing with at least 100 rushing yards in six of his nine games with at least 10 carries.

In Oakland, Lynch will replace the departed Latavius Murray as the early-down back who specializes in goal-line work. Murray finished with 12 touchdowns in 2016 behind an elite offensive line.

With DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard on the roster, Lynch will be able to avoid overuse. Assuming Derek Carr can remain healthy, the Raiders should be one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl.

